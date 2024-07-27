Toronto Blue Jays top pitching prospect Ricky Tiedemann will undergo full Tommy John surgery on Tuesday and is expected to miss most, if not all, of the 2025 season, manager John Schneider confirmed to the media on Saturday.

The 21-year-old left-hander received multiple opinions on the severity of his elbow injury over the past few weeks.

Tiedemann left his start on July 10 at Triple-A Buffalo with forearm tightness. He exited after throwing 27 pitches in the first inning, allowing one run on one hit alongside three walks and one strikeout.

The Long Beach, Calif., native has missed time twice this season due to elbow and forearm discomfort and owns a 6.00 ERA over four Triple-A starts.

Tiedemann was selected in the third round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of Lakewood High School in California and was the No. 1 player on TSN's Top 50 Blue Jays Prospects list from January.