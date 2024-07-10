The last-place Toronto Blue Jays were hit with some more bad news on Wednesday when top pitching prospect Ricky Tiedemann was forced to leave his start for the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons with left forearm tightness.

The left-handed Tiedemann, who is considered the top pitching prospect in the Blue Jays' system, left after throwing 27 pitches in the first inning, allowing one run on one hit alongside three walks and one strikeout.

During a rehab start last week in Single-A, Tiedemann, 21, allowed one earned run on three hits with six strikeouts and zero walks over 3.2 innings, throwing 65 pitches against the Clearwater Threshers, an affiliate for the Philadelphia Phillies.

Tiedemann has already missed time this season due to elbow discomfort and had a 5.63 ERA over three Triple-A starts coming into Wednesday's action.

The Long Beach, Calif. native was selected in the third round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of Lakewood High School and was the No. 1 player on TSN's Top 50 Blue Jays Prospects list from January.