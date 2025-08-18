It appears the Toronto Blue Jays have more questions than answers when it comes to the reason behind a benches-clearing incident on Monday night during a sloppy loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, Pirates veteran outfielder Tommy Pham was walked by Blue Jays reliever Brendon Little and proceeded to flip his bat before heading down to first base.

Pham didn't make it too far before turning back and confronting Blue Jays catcher Tyler Heineman. Both benches cleared as Blue Jays veterans George Springer and Ty France settled Pham down at first base.

After the 5-2 loss, Heineman was asked about the incident and said he didn't say anything to Pham and was confused with his reaction.

“I don’t even know him. No idea. Barely know who he is,” Heineman told reporters in Pittsburgh.

“It was weird, man. It was weird. It was unprovoked and super weird."

Blue Jays manager John Schneider, who was in the clubhouse at the time of incident after being ejected earlier in the game, didn't seem to have much time for Pham in his post-game comments.

“I’m not worried about Tommy Pham’s opinion about anything, really," he said. "I’m worried about our defence. I’m worried about our at-bats.”

The Jays committed three errors in the loss to fall to 73-53 on the season. They still sit atop the AL East, five games ahead of the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox.

Pham, 37, is hitting .259 with six home runs and 34 RBIs over 91 games this season, his 12th year in the MLB.