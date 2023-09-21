The MRI on Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s knee has revealed inflammation, but no structural damage.

Guerrero Jr. is day-to-day and not in the starting lineup for the second consecutive game as the team is set to face the New York Yankees Thursday.

Guerrero was scratched from last night's starting lineup due to right knee discomfort. Manager John Schneider said on Wednesday that Guerrero's knee had been bothering him but the issue was not patellar or anything structural. He was the designated hitter in Tuesday's 7-1 win over New York and went 0-for-5.

The 24-year-old is hitting .264/.342/.440 with 24 home runs, 90 RBI, and 71 runs scored in 147 games this season. In September, he has hit .246 with four home runs and 11 RBI in 17 games.

The Blue Jays are currently second in the AL Wild Card race, behind the Tampa Bay Rays and have won five straight games.