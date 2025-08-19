The Toronto Blue Jays breathed a sigh of relief on Tuesday as manager John Schneider revealed star slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. only suffered inflammation in his left hamstring during Monday's loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Guerrero Jr. is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's tilt and is considered day-to-day.

The 26-year-old left in the fourth inning due to hamstring tightness after doing the spits at first base on two occasions to catch throws from teammates.

The Jays wrap their three-game series in Pittsburgh on Wednesday before opening a weekend set against the Miami Marlins on Friday following an off-day on Thursday.

Guerrero Jr., who signed a 14-year, $500 million contract with the Jays earlier this season, is hitting .298 with 21 home runs and 69 RBIs over 124 games this season. He also owns a .396 on-base percentage and a .894 OPS.

Toronto sits atop the AL East, five games ahead of the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox.