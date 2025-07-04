Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is out of Friday’s starting lineup with a sore foot, but could play if needed, manager John Schneider confirmed prior to first pitch.

Shortstop Bo Bichette returns to the starting lineup after missing the first three games and coming off the bench in the fourth against the New York Yankees following a knee injury he suffered prior to Monday’s series opener.

Bichette will replace Guerrero Jr. in the third spot in the lineup on Friday, while Will Wagner will play first base and bat eighth.

The Blue Jays enter the contest against the Los Angeles Angels first in the AL East after sweeping the Yankees to pass them in the standings.

Guerrero Jr. has appeared in 86 games this season for the Jays and has a .274 average with 12 homers and 44 RBIs.

The 26-year-old was named to his fifth American League All-Star team earlier in the week and as a starter in the Midsummer Classic for the fourth time.

Bichette has played in 84 games this season and posted a .272 average with 11 home runs and 49 RBIs.