Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was rested on Friday night in the series opener against the Los Angeles Angels with a sore foot.

Shortstop Bo Bichette returned to the starting lineup after missing the first three games and coming off the bench in the fourth against the New York Yankees following a knee injury he suffered prior to Monday’s series opener.

Bichette replaced Guerrero Jr. in the third spot in the lineup on Friday, while Will Wagner played first base and batted eighth.

Guerrero Jr. has appeared in 86 games this season for the Jays and has a .274 average with 12 homers and 44 RBIs.

The 26-year-old was named to his fifth American League All-Star team earlier in the week and as a starter in the Midsummer Classic for the fourth time.