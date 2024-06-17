TORONTO — Blue Jays reliever Yimi Garcia is listed as day-to-day with a right elbow issue that forced him out of the series finale against Cleveland over the weekend.

Toronto manager John Schneider says an MRI exam showed no structural issues but did reveal some ulnar nerve symptoms.

He adds that the team is still determining next steps for the right-hander, who has served as acting closer since Jordan Romano went on the injured list on May 30 due to right elbow inflammation.

Garcia recorded two outs in the ninth inning of Toronto's 7-6 win over the Guardians on Sunday, but was forced to depart after throwing a first-pitch fastball to Andres Gimenez. Nate Pearson came on to retire Gimenez and earn the save.

Speaking before the opener of a three-game series against the visiting Boston Red Sox, Schneider says right-hander Chad Green will likely be used in a ninth-inning role for the time being.

Garcia is 3-0 with five saves over 27 appearances this season. He has a 2.57 earned-run average with 37 strikeouts and seven walks.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 17, 2024.