TORONTO (AP) — Bo Bichette and Addison Barger hit back-to-back home runs off Shelby Miller in the ninth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays rallied to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-4 on Tuesday night.

Jeff Hoffman (6-2) pitched one inning for the win as Toronto snapped a three-game skid.

Toronto trailed 4-3 heading to the final frame before Bichette tied it with a one-out drive to left, his ninth of the season. Barger followed with a game-winning shot to right, his eighth.

For Miller (3-2), the blown save was his fourth in 11 chances.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his ninth homer of the season and drove in three runs for the Blue Jays, who were swept at Philadelphia over the weekend.

The Diamondbacks came in having won five of six. Arizona failed to hit a home run for the first time in 11 games.

Key moment

Naylor gave Arizona a 3-2 lead with an RBI double off Chris Bassitt in the fifth, but was upset to see former Cleveland teammate Myles Straw injured after crashing into the center field wall trying to make the catch. Naylor walked all the way out to check on Straw, who exited because of a sprained right ankle.

Key stat

Guerrero’s 448-foot homer in the third inning was his longest of the season. The second-deck drive had an exit velocity of 112 mph.

Up next

LHP Eric Lauer (2-1, 2.37 ERA) is scheduled to start for the Blue Jays on Wednesday against Diamondbacks LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (2-3, 6.27).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb