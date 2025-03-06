DUNEDIN - Bo Bichette had three hits and drove in a run as the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Boston Red Sox 7-4 in spring training action Thursday.

Bichette led off the bottom of the first inning with a single and was driven in by Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s double to tie the game 1-1.

He had another single in Toronto's three-run second that featured back-to-back home runs — a two-run shot off the bat of Ernie Clement and a solo drive from Davis Schneider.

Bichette's third single in as many innings scored Clement to put the Jays up 5-2.

Alejandro Kirk and Schneider had RBI singles in the fourth to cap Toronto's scoring.

Chris Bassitt had his struggles in picking up the win for Toronto, allowing two earned runs on three hits and four walks with two strikeouts in 2 1/3 innings.

Andrew Bash allowed a hit and a walk, but struck out three in the ninth to pick up the save.

Carlos Narvaez had a pair of RBI singles for Boston, while Mikey Romero hit a solo homer. Nathan Hickey drove in his team's other run with a sacrifice fly.

Boston starter Cooper Criswell gave up four runs over 1 2/3 innings in taking the loss.

Toronto (7-4) next plays the New York Yankees on Friday in Tampa, Florida.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 6, 2025.