DENVER (AP) — Bo Bichette homered twice and drove in six runs, Ernie Clement had a career-best five of Toronto's season-high 25 hits and the Blue Jays beat the Colorado Rockies 15-1 on Monday night.

Eric Lauer (7-2) allowed a run in six innings, giving up seven hits with a walk and four strikeouts.

Clement capped the scoring with an RBI single in the ninth and finished with three runs scored. Bichette, Nathan Lukes and Joey Loperfido had three hits apiece and Daulton Varsho had four RBIs.

Lukes hit the first pitch of the game into centre field for a double and scored when Bichette singled two pitches later. Clement singled, advanced to second on a wild pitch by Rockies starter Tanner Gordon (2-4) and scored when Davis Schneider singled to make it 2-0 in the second.

Toronto (66-48) is tied with Detroit for the best record in the American League.

Tyler Freeman doubled with two outs in the fifth and scored when Ezequiel Tovar singled.

Lukes singled to drive in Clement, Bichette hit a three-run shot and Varsho added an RBI single in the seventh to make it 14-1.

KEY MOMENT

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Addison Barger led off the third with back-to-back singles before Varsho hit a three-run homer. Ernie Clement tripled and scored when Loperfido singled before Davis Schneider hit a run-scoring double, Lukes walked and Bichette added a two-run home run that capped Toronto's seven-run inning and made it 9-0.

KEY STAT

The Blue Jays also set season highs for at-bats (50), total bases (39), runs scored (15) and RBIs (15).

UP NEXT

Toronto's José Berríos (7-4, 3.84 ERA) is set to take the mound Tuesday against Kyle Freeland (2-11, 5.26) in the second of a three-game set.

