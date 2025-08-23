MIAMI (AP) — Bo Bichette singled in automatic runner George Springer in the 12th inning to give the Toronto Blue Jays a 7-6 win over the Miami Marlins on Saturday.

Springer was 3-for-6 with a home run and two RBIs, and Alejandro Kirk had an RBI-double as the American League East-leading Blue Jays maintained their five-game lead over Boston, a 12-1 winner over the New York Yankees.

Toronto starter José Berríos gave up four hits and two runs while striking out eight in 6 1/3 innings, Tommy Nance (1-0) went 1 2/3 innings, and Brandon Little pitched a perfect 12th for his first save.

Calvin Faucher (3-4), who gave up Bichette's single, took the loss.

The Jays jumped to a 4-0 lead behind Berríos, who surrendered just an infield single to Dane Myers until one out in the seventh. He then gave up three straight singles, capped by Troy Johnston's RBI hit for the Marlins' first run.

Javier Sanoja greeted Louis Verland with a run-scoring double, but Bichette threw Johnston out at the plate. Otto Lopez singled in Sanoja before Verland struck out Xavier Edwards to end the inning.

The Marlins tied it in the ninth off Jays' closer Jeff Hoffman, who issued a leadoff walk to Eric Wagaman. Pinch-runner Derek Hill stole second and scored on Sanoja's single.

The teams traded runs in the 10th and 11th.

Marlins starter Janson Junk left in the sixth with discomfort in his throwing arm. The right-hander gave up three runs, while striking out three and walking one.

KEY MOMENT

The Marlins had two on with the score tied in the 11th, but Myers but popped up an attempted sacrifice bunt and Lopez hit into an inning-ending double play.

KEY STAT

The Blue Jays left 10 runners on base, the Marlins stranded nine.

UP NEXT

RHP Kevin Gausman (8-9, 3.78 ERA) starts for the Blue Jays against the Marlins RHP Eury Pérez (5-3, 3.48) on Sunday.

