TORONTO - In just seven weeks Bo Bichette has gone from no home runs to leading the Toronto Blue Jays in round trippers.

Bichette smashed the first pitch he saw over the wall in centre field on Saturday for his 11th homer of the year as Toronto routed the Chicago White Sox 7-1. The 27-year-old shortstop couldn't really explain what's changed for him since he hit his first homer on May 3 after not having any for the first 16 games of the Blue Jays' season.

"I think just every season is kind of different," said Bichette. "I started the year getting a lot of hits and competing really well with no power, and then started hitting for some power.

"I don't know. I mean, sometimes it just takes one to kind of understand the feeling and then go through the season and try to put it all together."

Just 76 games into the season and Bichette's already matched or exceeded the home run output in three of his other seasons (2019, 2020, 2024). His best-ever year for power at the plate was when he had 29 homers in 2021.

He moved ahead of George Springer (10) for most home runs on the Blue Jays this season with his first-inning blast on Saturday.

"I'm just trying to go out there and compete every day and do as best I can," said Bichette.

The 35-year-old Springer, who batted fifth on Saturday, has been a leadoff hitter for most of his 12 years in Major League Baseball. Springer's 60 leadoff home runs are second on the all-time list behind Hall of Famer Rickey Henderson (81).

Bichette said that Springer's been giving him some advice on how to hit for power when leading off.

"He's one of the best of all time to do it and he's helped me," said Bichette, who has two leadoff homers in the past four games. "Most of it has been how to manage knowing you're probably getting a fastball and maybe not being too excited about it but also being ready for it."

Toronto manager John Schneider said that as much as Springer has helped, Bichette's also just a natural.

"Bo can do that, he's that talented of a hitter," said Schneider. "The leadoff spot is a tricky one, because you're probably gonna get a first pitch fastball.

"You have to be kind of on time and do your homework a little bit."

BERRIOS DELIVERS — Blue Jays starting pitcher Jose Berrios (3-3) allowed one unearned run on two hits and three walks over 7 2/3 innings, striking out five.

The quality start was critical after Toronto used seven relief pitchers in Friday's 7-1 loss, a scheduled bullpen day. Berrios threw 95 pitches and earned a standing ovation from the 41,488 fans at Rogers Centre when he left the game in the eighth inning.

"I came in today having that on my mind, but also it's my day," said Berrios. "This is my job, and that's my goal, trying to be longer in the game.

"I was able to throw seven and two outs today, and I helped, so I'm happy."

Schneider was impressed with how varied Berrios's arsenal of pitches were in the outing.

"He's using both sides of the plate, good mix of his pitches, stick in his heater when he needs to," said Schneider. "The strikeouts late, I think were huge for him, too.

"He's been consistent all year, and today was exactly what we needed."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 21, 2025.