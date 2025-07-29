Bo Bichette has returned to form in a big way this season, and his franchise-record-setting hit streak in recent games has reminded the Toronto Blue Jays of a fast-approaching decision.

Bichette set a Blue Jays record over a two-game span, registering hits in nine consecutive at-bats against the Detroit Tigers on Sunday and Baltimore Orioles on Monday.

The streak broke the record of eight, previously jointly held by Rance Mulliniks, Paul Molitor, Tony Fernandez and Adam Lind.

Most hits in consecutive at-bats, Blue Jays history Player Season Consecutive hits Bo Bichette 2025 9 Adam Lind 2009 8 Tony Fernandez 1999 8 Paul Molitor 1995 8 Rance Mulliniks 1984 8

The recent surge, where Bichette has gone 19-for-45 on a 10-game hitting streak entering Tuesday's action, has spiked his batting average from .280 to .295.

He's also jumped to the top of the hits list across the majors, surpassing injured New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge.

This level of production is what the team has come to expect of Bichette, who has led the AL in hits twice in his career, is a career .291 hitter and a two-time All-Star.

It has also led to some difficult conversations within the organization, after Bichette's longtime teammate Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was awarded a 14-year, $500 million extension in April while Bichette is playing out the final year of his contract.

At just 27 years old and with three seasons that garnered MVP votes under his belt, a potential long-term contract for the Blue Jays shortstop has been difficult for both sides to come to an agreement on - especially given Bichette's struggles in 2024, where he hit .225 in 81 games while missing time with multiple injuries.

"When he hits free agency, he's going to be one of the most interesting free agents in years," MLB.com's Keegan Matheson said in an appearance on OverDrive on TSN1050 on Monday.

"Some teams will think he's a shortstop, and is going to hit forever. Some teams will look at him and say 'Woah, you're really slowing down, you're a second baseman, we don't know about the bat.' There's going to be a really big range."

Bichette's defence at shortstop has been inconsistent throughout his career - per Statcast, he's ranked below league average in fielding value in four of six full seasons.

But there's no doubting the value of a player who can consistently hit for a high average and provide power on occasion.

"Every time I've talked to him, he's said the same thing, that he loves it [in Toronto] and that he wants to be [in Toronto]," Matheson said.

Bichette's play has helped guide the Blue Jays (63-44) atop the American League East, as they own a comfortable 5.5-game lead over the New York Yankees in the division. The focus now is on claiming the team's first AL East division title since 2015, and the contract discussion will follow afterwards.