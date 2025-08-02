CLEVELAND (AP) — Bo Naylor had an RBI double in the eighth inning, José Ramírez and Daniel Schneeman homered and the Cleveland Guardians extended their winning streak to four with a 5-4 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Saturday.

Schneeman had three hits, including a drive into the right-field stands to lead off the third inning. Ramírez tied it at 4 with a two-run homer down the right-field line in the fifth.

Matt Wallner had a two-run homer in the fourth inning as Minnesota dropped its fourth straight.

Cleveland's bullpen retired 13 of the 14 hitters it faced, striking out 10. Nic Enright (2-0) got the win. Hunter Gaddis gave up a lead off double to Edouard Julien in the ninth, then struck out the next three for his first big-league save.

Ramírez led off the eighth with a base hit to right field, advanced to second on Carlos Santana's single and scored the go-ahead run on Naylor's double to right off Pierson Ohl (0-2).

Key moment

Cleveland right fielder C.J. Kayfus drove in a run on his first MLB at-bat. Kayfus grounded out to shortstop Brooks Lee, but it was enough to bring in Naylor with the game's first run.

Key stat

Ramírez went 2 for 3 with a home run and two RBIs. Not only is the All-Star third baseman 7 for 16 in his last four games, he is batting .500 (8 for 16) with four home runs and 10 RBIs on his last four promotional giveaway games. Guardians fans received Ramírez jerseys on Saturday.

Up next

Minnesota RHP José Ureña (0-0, 5.40 ERA) was set to start opposite LHP Joey Cantillo (2-1, 4.14 ERA) on Sunday in the series finale.

