CLEVELAND (AP) — Bo Naylor hit a three-run homer and Luis Ortiz kept Minnesota's hitters off balance and off the scoreboard for 6 1/3 innings, leading the Cleveland Guardians to a 4-2 win over the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday night.

Naylor connected in the seventh inning off reliever Brock Stewart after the Guardians finally scratched out a run against Minnesota starter Pablo López (2-2), who held Cleveland scoreless over the first 6 1/3 innings.

Cade Smith (1-0) struck out the only two batters he faced. Emmanuel Clase pitched the ninth — he gave up one run and two hits with a wild pitch — for his fifth save. It was the struggling All-Star closer's first save since April 19.

Brooks Lee homered for the Twins.

Ortiz and López matched zeros over the first six innings before the Guardians got something going in the seventh with José Ramírez starting the rally with a single and stolen base. With one out, Carlos Santana's topper was fielded cleanly by López, but he threw wildly to first allowing Ramírez to score.

Stewart walked Gabriel Arias and struck out Daniel Schneemann before Naylor touched him for his fourth homer and second in two nights.

After giving up a two-out double in the first inning, López retired 14 straight hitters before Angel Martínez doubled in the sixth.

Key moment

Minnesota rookie left fielder DaShawn Keirsey Jr. kept the game scoreless in the seventh with a sensational diving catch to rob Cleveland's Kyle Manzardo of extra bases.

Key stat

With his next steal, Ramírez will become the first third baseman in history with 250 career homers and 250 steals. The six-time All-Star will also be the 24th major leaguer to accomplish the feat and just the second switch-hitter, joining Carlos Beltrán (435 homers, 312 steals).

Up next

RHP Simeon Woods Richardson (2-2, 4.07 ERA) is scheduled to start the series finale THursday against Guardians RHP Ben Lively (1-2, 4.40).

___

