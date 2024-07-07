CLEVELAND (AP) — Bo Naylor had a pinch-hit, three-run homer in the sixth inning to give the Cleveland Guardians a 5-4 win over the San Francisco Giants on Sunday and another home series win for the AL Central leaders.

Stepping in for Austin Hedges, Naylor connected with two outs off Sean Hjelle (3-3) as the Guardians improved to 30-11 at Progressive Field — the majors' best home mark — and 11-0-1 in series at home.

With the Giants leading 3-2, Andrés Giménez and Tyler Freeman singled with two outs, and Naylor connected on a 2-2 pitch for his first career pinch-hit homer.

As Naylor rounded the bases, his brother, Josh, came on to the track outside Cleveland dugout to cheer.

Cade Smith (4-1) worked the sixth, and Tim Herrin and Hunter Gaddis an inning each. Cleveland closer — and expected All-Star reserve — Emmanuel Clase gave up a run before notching his league-leading 27th save.

Michael Conforto hit a two-run homer for the Giants, who have lost seven of their last eight day games.

Cleveland's Steven Kwan went 1 for 4, dropping his major league-leading average to .364.

The Guardians didn't get their first hit off rookie Hayden Birdsong until the fourth and then got four straight to score twice.

Josh Naylor hit an RBI single, rookie Daniel Schneemann had an RBI double and Cleveland pulled to 3-2 with none out. Birdsong, though, escaped more damage with a strikeout, a putout at the plate and pickoff at first.

Conforto, who came in batting .323 with eight extra-base hits in his previous 13 games, gave the Giants a 2-0 lead in the second with a 440-foot homer into the right-field seats.

MAYS CELEBRATION

The Giants are honoring Willie Mays with a public tribute on Monday at Oracle Park. The Hall of Famer died on May 18. He was 93.

FAN FRIENDLY

The Guardians, who have struggled with attendance in recent years, eclipsed one million fans in their 41st home game, the quickest Cleveland has drawn one million fans since 2008.

EXTRA SPECIAL

Ramírez's double in the fourth inning was his 621st extra-base hit, moving past Hall of Famer Jim Thome for third most in club history. Ramírez only trails Tris Speaker (667) and Earl Averill (724).

TRAINER'S ROOM

Guardians: OF Chase DeLauter (foot), one of Cleveland's top prospects, has progressed in his rehab and should be playing at one of the club's minor league affiliates after the All-Star break. DeLauter raised his profile in spring training when he batted .520 with four homers and 10 RBIs in 13 games.

UP NEXT

Giants: LHP Blake Snell (0-3, 9.51 ERA) returns from the injured list to start the opener of a three-game home series on Tuesday against Toronto. Snell has been out since June 3 with a strained left groin. He pitched five no-hit innings in his most recent rehab start for Triple-A Sacramento.

Guardians: RHP Gavin Williams (0-1, 11.25) makes his second start of the season in the first of four games at Detroit. Williams only made his season debut last week after being sidelined with a sore elbow.

