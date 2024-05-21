KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Bobby Witt Jr. homered twice as the Kansas City Royals beat the Detroit Tigers 10-3 for their fifth straight win on Tuesday night.

Maikel Garcia led off the first with a triple and scored on Witt’s infield hit. Witt stole second and scored when Salvador Perez hit a single to right.

After Kyle Isbel and Garcia singled in the second, Witt hit Casey Mize’s splitter 468 feet — the farthest of his career — into the upper deck fountains.

Mize (1-3) surrendered six runs on nine hits with two strikeouts in 1 2/3 innings, the shortest outing of his career.

Garcia drove an RBI triple to right and scored on Witt’s third-inning sacrifice fly to give the Royals an 8-0 lead. Garcia scored three runs while matching a career best with four hits, extending his hitting streak to nine games.

Witt added a solo homer leading off the sixth. It was his fourth multihomer game as he matched a career best with six RBIs.

In the seventh, Hunter Renfroe’s fourth homer of the season capped the scoring.

Kansas City collected six extra-base hits and has at least one extra-base hit in all 50 games this year, one game shy of their franchise record set in 1978.

Alec Marsh (4-1) allowed three runs on five hits and two walks with five strikeouts in six innings. The Royals have won all but one of his eight starts.

Kansas City has led or been tied for all 45 innings of the current homestand and hasn’t trailed since Wednesday’s loss at Seattle.

Matt Vierling hit a two-run triple in the fourth and scored on Colt Keith’s single. Keith had three of Detroit’s six hits.

UP NEXT

Tigers LHP Tarik Skubal (6-0, 1.80 ERA) opposes Royals LHP Cole Ragans (3-3, 3.70) in Wednesday's series finale.

