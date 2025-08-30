KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Bobby Witt Jr. hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the eighth inning to lift the Kansas City Royals over the Detroit Tigers 3-1 on Saturday night.

After pinch-hitter Tyler Tolbert drew a seven-pitch walk from Tyler Holton (5-4), Witt connected for his 20th home run, a 427-foot shot to dead center. Witt, who singled earlier, extended his hitting streak to 18 games.

Lucas Erceg (6-3) struck out one in a 1-2-3 eighth inning before Carlos Estévez worked around Riley Greene’s one-out double for his 36th save.

The Tigers jumped ahead 1-0 in the third on Gleyber Torres’ sharp, two-out single. Detroit is 55-17 when scoring first.

Maikel Garcia tied it in the fourth with his 15th homer.

Making his Royals debut, Stephen Kolek threw six innings and allowed a run and four hits, and struck out three.

With Seattle's 4-3 loss to Cleveland, Kansas City moved within two games of the Mariners for the final AL wild-card spot.

Tigers starter Jack Flaherty allowed a run and four hits with two walks and four strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings.

Dillon Dingler had three of the seven hits by the Tigers, who were 1 for 9 with runners in scoring position.

Key moment

With runners at second and third in the seventh, Royals right fielder Mike Yastrzemski fielded Trey Sweeney’s shallow fly and his throw home skipped past catcher Salvador Perez. Wenceel Pérez went halfway toward home, but stopped when pitcher John Schreiber backed up the plate. Ángel Zerpa got pinch-hitter Zach McKinstry to ground out, ending the inning and preserving the tie.

Key stat

The last 10 games between Detroit and Kansas City have been decided by fewer than three runs, with the Tigers winning six.

Up next

Tigers LHP Tarik Skubal (11-4, 2.28 ERA) opposes Royals RHP Michael Wacha (8-10, 3.39) on Sunday.

—

