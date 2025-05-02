BOSTON (AP) — Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas was carried off the field on a stretcher due to an apparent lower-body injury Friday night after the 25-year-old awkwardly fell near first base in the bottom of the second inning of a game against the Minnesota Twins.

Casas sent a slow roller up the first-base line that Twins starter Joe Ryan bobbled before his under-hand throw to first baseman Ty France. Casas was ruled safe as Ryan was charged with an error, though it was clear something was wrong with Casas, who has started the past three opening days at first base for Boston.

Casas was replaced by Romy Gonzalez. Casas entered Friday hitting .184 with three home runs in 28 games.

