BOSTON (AP) — Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman was removed in the fifth inning of Friday’s opening game of a doubleheader against the Baltimore Orioles with right quad rightness, the team said.

Bregman singled sharply to left field and made a wide turn before retreating to the first-base bag. The two-time All-Star motioned to the Red Sox dugout with manager Alex Cora sprinting to check on the status of the team’s leading hitter. Bregman didn’t bother checking the severity of the injury before heading down the stairs to get it checked out.

A two-time World Series winner who spent the first nine seasons of his big-league career with the Houston Astros, Bregman signed with Boston in February. He entered Friday with a .297 batting average with 11 home runs and 35 RBIs.

Abraham Toro came on as a pinch runner for Bregman and remained in the game as Boston’s first baseman. Nick Sogard opened Friday’s game at first but moved across the diamond to third base.

