NEW YORK (AP) — Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Saturday that Alex Bregman felt good after starting a running program at Fenway Park but is still far from returning from a strained right quadriceps.

“The progression is going well," Cora said before the Red Sox continued their series against the New York Yankees. "Let’s see how he feels tomorrow and then we’ll go from there, and obviously we’re still far away from him starting the baseball progression.”

Bregman has been out since May 23 with a significant strain, similar to his left quad strain that cost him 58 games for the Houston Astros in 2021.

Bregman started the running program Thursday. He will also have Sunday off before resuming running later next week.

Signed by the Red Sox as a free agent to a $120 million, three-year deal during the offseason, Bregman was hitting .299 and 11 homers and 35 RBIs.

Marcelo Mayer, who hit his first career homer in Friday’s 9-6 loss, has made 10 starts at third base but was not in the lineup against left-hander Ryan Yarbrough and will likely be out of the lineup against southpaw Carlos Rodón on Sunday.

The Red Sox entered Saturday with nine losses in 13 games since Bregman was injured.

Crawford likely to throw bullpen session next week

Cora also said Kutter Crawford is likely to throw a bullpen session at the end of next week as he tries to prepare for a minor league rehabilitation assignment. On Friday, Cora said Crawford was likely to throw a bullpen session this weekend.

Crawford hasn’t pitched in a game this year because of patellar tendinitis in his right knee. Cora had said Monday that the 29-year-old right-hander would start a rehab assignment this week, then said the following day that Crawford felt wrist pain. He said Friday that Crawford does not have any structural damage.

