The Boston Red Sox are making a major move to bolster their rotation, acquiring left-handed pitcher Garrett Crochet from the Chicago White Sox.

In return, the Red Sox are sending four highly-regarded prospects in catcher Kyle Teel, outfielder Braden Montgomery, infielder Chase Meidroth and right-handed pitcher Wikelman Gonzalez.

Crochet, 25, was an All-Star this year after a stellar first half, and finished with a 3.58 earned-run average and 209 strikeouts over 146.0 innings.

After a dominant start on June 30 in which Crochet held the Colorado Rockies to two runs over seven innings with 11 strikeouts to drop his season ERA to 3.02, the White Sox placed a heavy innings limit on their youngster.

He did not exceed four innings in any game over the final three months of the campaign, and a couple early meltdowns in starts caused his ERA to balloon.

But there is no denying that the stuff is there for Crochet. The lanky lefty averaged over 97mph on his fastball, and touched 100mph on occasion to go with a devastating slider.

Crochet averaged 12.9 strikeouts per nine innings, which was far ahead of the league leader amongst starters, Cole Ragans (10.9) - however, Crochet did not meet the innings requirement to be considered a league leader.

In 104 career MLB games with the White Sox (32 starts), Crochet has a 3.29 ERA with 294 strikeouts in 219.0 innings.