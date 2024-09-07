BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox activated Trevor Story off the 60-day injured list before Saturday’s game against the Chicago White Sox. Story had been sidelined with a shoulder injury that required surgery after attempting to make a diving stop on a ball against Anaheim on April 5.

He was listed as Boston’s starting shortstop and scheduled to bat seventh in his first game since the season’s opening week. The 31-year-old batted .375 in four rehab games with Triple-A Worcester.

“Honestly, the baseball side of it is great. That’s awesome for us, but he’s ready to go,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said on Saturday. “Physically, we feel he’s in a good spot.”

The projected recovery time for Story’s injury is six months. Cora noted that conversations about Story potentially returning to Boston’s lineup before the end of the season took a more serious tenor shortly after the All-Star break.

“I remember that game in Anaheim (in April) and said ‘No chance. He’s not going to play,’” Cora said, “but I think going to California for his rehab, disconnecting from the day-in, day-out here helped him.”

A two-time All-Star during his time with Colorado, Story is in the third season of a $140 million, six-year contract he signed with Boston before the 2022 season. This season, he was hitting .226 with four RBIs in eight games before the injury. He is a .265 career hitter with 177 homers and 534 RBIs over nine major league seasons.

To make room for Story on the active roster, the Red Sox optioned INF Mickey Gaspar to Triple A.

