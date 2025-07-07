BOSTON (AP) — Alex Bregman believes he could skip a minor-league rehab assignment and be back in Boston's lineup before the All-Star break.

The two-time All-Star third baseman, who has been sidelined since May 24 with a strained right quad, said there's even a chance his return could happen by the end of this week.

“Trending toward a return here pretty quickly,” Bregman said Monday night after Boston's 9-3 win over the Rockies. “Whether it's the end of this week or first game after the break. One of those two. But hoping it will be the end of this week.”

Boston finishes it's three-game series with Colorado on Wednesday, then hosts Tampa Bay for a four-game series Thursday through Sunday to conclude its first-half schedule.

Boston had high hopes for Bregman entering the season after he signed as a free agent to a $120 million, three-year deal during the offseason. And he had had been on a torrid pace to start the season, hitting .299 with 11 homers and 35 RBIs before suffering his injury.

Monday marked the 40th game he's been sidelined

His injury is similar to the one he sustained to his left quad strain in 2021 with Houston, which cost him 58 games. But unlike that injury, Bregman said he is hopeful he can return to action without a stint in the minors

Though, he said an ultimate decision will be made after a consultation with the medical and training staff.

“We're still going to talk about it as a group,” Bregman said. “I think we're going to have another discussion (Tuesday). But I feel like I can go play and get ready to go.”

The timing synchs up with Bregman being named to his third All-Star team on Sunday as a reserve. But, he said he doesn't think there's any chance he'd be able to participate.

While he said he may make an appearance and take his son to the home run derby, he'll spend the rest of the break maintaining his fitness in preparation for the second half of the season.

“What I need to do is hopefully be back playing by the end of this week and use the All-Star break to continue to build up, work on my leg and make sure that we continue the progression the right way.”

