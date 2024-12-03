Hard throwing relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman has agreed to join the Boston Red Sox on a one-year, $10.75 million contract, pending a physical, according to multiple reports.

The 36-year-old native of Cuba spent the 2024 season with the Pittsburgh Pirates, posting a 3.79 ERA, 1.346 WHIP and 98 strikeouts alongside 14 saves in 61.2 innings pitched.

Boston will be Chapman's seventh MLB team after spending time with the Cincinnati Reds, New York Yankees, Chicago Cubs, Kansas City Royals, Texas Rangers and Pirates.

For his career, the eight-time All-Star has a career 2.63 ERA with 1,246 strikeouts and 335 saves in 760 innings pitched.