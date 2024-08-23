Boston Red Sox catcher Danny Jansen is set to become the first player in MLB history to play for two teams in the same game when he faces his former club, the Toronto Blue Jays, at Fenway Park on Monday.

Jansen was in the Blue Jays’ starting lineup against the Red Sox on June 26, and was at the plate when the game was suspended due to inclement weather. After a delay, the contest was postponed until August 26, to be played as part of a doubleheader.

On July 27, the 29-year-old backstop was dealt to Boston in exchange for minor leaguers Cutter Coffey, Eddinson Paulino, and Gilberto Batista.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora announced on Friday that Jansen will be in the lineup when the suspended game resumes, making major league history as the first player to play for both teams in a single game.

Jansen was a 16th-round selection by the Blue Jays in the 2013 MLB draft, and spent seven seasons with the big league club before the trade.

With the Red Sox, the Elmhurst, Ill. native has split catching duties with Connor Wong, and is slashing .257/.366/.429 with two home runs and five RBI in 41 plate appearances.