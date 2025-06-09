BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox are calling up top prospect Roman Anthony two days after the 21-year-old outfielder hit a 497-foot grand slam for Triple-A Worcester.

Anthony will make his major league debut Monday night at home against Tampa Bay, batting fifth and playing right field, manager Alex Cora said.

Boston put right fielder Wilyer Abreu on the 10-day injured list with a left oblique strain. The Red Sox made room for Anthony on the 40-man roster by designating first baseman/outfielder Ryan Noda for assignment.

A second-round pick in the 2022 amateur draft, Anthony is batting .288 with 10 homers and 29 RBIs in 58 games with Worcester this season.

The second grand slam of the season for Anthony put Worchester ahead 9-4 in the eighth inning. He drove a 91.1 mph sinker from Carlos Romero deep over the right-center field wall, a drive that left his bat at 115.6 mph.

Anthony hit the longest home run measured this year by Statcast, which this season tracks the major leagues, Triple-A and the Class A Florida State League.

Since Statcast started tracking in the major leagues in 2015, only Nomar Mazara (505 feet in 2019), Giancarlo Stanton (504 feet in 2016), C.J. Cron (504 feet in 2022) and Christian Yelich (499 feet in 2022) have hit longer big league homers.

