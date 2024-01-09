The Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs are "very much in play" for free agent pitcher Shota Imanaga, reports Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

Heyman also notes the San Francisco Giants and the Los Angeles Angels do not appear to be one of the five finalists to sign Imanaga.

Update: Hearing now Giants also looking elsewhere so they are not one of the 5 finalists. https://t.co/mHNtOLMSyO — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 9, 2024

The 30-year-old's posting period ends Thursday evening, meaning he must reach an agreement by then to sign in MLB for this coming season. Any team that signs him will have to pay a fee to the Yokohama Bay Stars in addition to Imanaga's negotiated salary.

He is the No. 14-ranked player on TSN's Top 50 MLB Free Agents list released in November.

Imanaga has been one of Japan's top starting pitchers the last several seasons, posting a 2.66 ERA in 24 outings last year. He also pitched for Japan during the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

In eight NPB seasons for the Bay Stars, Imanaga owns a 3.18 ERA and 1.11 WHIP with 1,021 strikeouts in 1,002.2 innings pitched.