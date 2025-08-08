The Boston Red Sox claimed centre Ali Sanchez off waivers from the rival Toronto Blue Jays on Friday.

Sanchez was designated for assignment on Tuesday as the Blue Jays added infielder Buddy Kennedy to their roster.

Sanchez, 28, appeared in eight games for the Jays this season. He recorded five hits in 21 at-bats.

A native of Caracas, Sanchez has appeared in 46 games over four seasons with the Blue Jays, Miami Marlins, St. Louis Cardinals and New York Mets.

The American League-leading Blue Jays (68-48) hold a four-game lead over the Red Sox in the AL East entering play on Friday.