Kristian Campbell is heading back to Triple-A.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reports the Boston Red Sox are demoting their struggling rookie infielder to the Worcester Red Sox.

Campbell, 22, made his major league debut in April after signing an eight-year, $60 million deal in the spring.

After a bright start, Campbell cooled down considerably and was batting .223 with 51 hits, six home runs, 21 runs batted in and an OPS of .664 through 67 games at the time of the demotion.

A native of Chattanooga, TN, Campbell was a fourth-round selection in the 2023 MLB Amateur Draft out of Georgia Tech.