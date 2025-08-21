Infielder Abraham Toro's time with the Boston Red Sox is over.

The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey reports the team has designated the Longueuil, Que. native for assignment.

Toro, 28, was in his first season with the club, having signed as a free agent in January.

He appeared in 76 games this season, batting .244 with 62 hits, seven home runs, 24 runs batted in and an OPS of .672.

Originally taken in the fifth round of the 2016 MLB Amateur Draft out of Seminole State College, Toro has previously suited up for the Houston Astros, Seattle Mariners, Milwaukee Brewers and Oakland Athletics.

For his seven-year career, Toro is a .224 hitter with 321 hits, 41 home runs, 161 RBI and a .664 in 1,433 at-bats in 441 games.

In a corresponding move, the team has recalled infielder David Hamilton from the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox.