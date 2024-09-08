The Boston Red Sox are cutting ties with a former highly-touted prospect, designating first baseman Bobby Dalbec for assignment, the team announced Sunday.

The 29-year-old debuted as a consensus top 100 prospect in 2020 and hit 25 home runs in his first full season in 2021, but has been unable to return to that level of consistency since.

In 37 games this season with the Red Sox, Dalbec is slashing .133/.217/.193 with one home run and eight RBI. However, Dalbec has 19 home runs and 64 RBI with an .833 OPS in 85 Triple-A games with the Worcester Red Sox this year.

He hit .204 with one home run in 21 games the season before with the BoSox and owns a career batting average of .222 in parts of five seasons.

The Red Sox enter play Sunday at 72-70, four games back of the final American League Wild Card postseason spot.