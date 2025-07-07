BOSTON (AP) — Roman Anthony hit a two-run home run, Ceddanne Rafaela homered for the third straight game and the Boston Red Sox beat the Colorado Rockies 9-3 on Monday night.

Boston rookie Richard Fitts (1-3) allowed five hits, two earned runs and struck out six over 5 2/3 innings to notch his first major league victory.

Romy Gonzalez added a solo homer, and Abraham Toro had a two-run double to help Boston post its fourth straight win and seventh in nine games.

Rockies starter Austin Gomber (0-2) exited after 4 2/3 innings, yielding five runs and seven hits, including Anthony’s homer.

Colorado’s first run of the game was set up by a throwing error on Boston shortstop Trevor Story. In the sixth inning, the Rockies pulled to 5-3 on a fielder’s choice RBI by Michael Toglia and RBI single by Ryan McMahon.

But Boston added to its lead an inning later via RBI singles by Jarren Duran and Carlos Narváez

Key moment

With the score tied 1-1 in the second, Toro hit a line drive double over the head of Toglia, scoring Tyler Freeman and Carlos Narváez. It capped a three-run inning.

Key stat

Gonzalez’s home run, which cleared the Green Monster, traveled 454 feet according to Statcast, trying Mike Trout (June 2) for the longest this season at Fenway Park.

Up next

Rockies LHP Kyle Freeland (1-9, 5.49 ERA) will face Red Sox RHP Brayan Bello (4-3, 3.42) on Tuesday.

___

