SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Boston Red Sox left fielder Jarren Duran was ejected in the eighth inning of Sunday's game against the San Francisco Giants after he argued a tag call at second base that had been upheld following a replay review.

Duran singled to right field and was out at second on a throw by Mike Yastrzemski to shortstop Willy Adames. The Red Sox challenged the call, which was confirmed.

Duran, visibly swearing, was tossed by second base umpire Doug Eddings as the outfielder walked toward the dugout. He then turned around and tried to approach Eddings before being held back. Red Sox manager Alex Cora rushed out to argue and also was ejected.

Boston trailed 8-5 in the series finale at the time.

