The Boston Red Sox have signed infielder Kristian Campbell to an eight-year contract extension after just five big-league games, it was announced Wednesday.

The deal takes Campbell through 2023 and carries club options for the 2033 and 2034 seasons. ESPN's Jeff Passan reports the deal is worth a total of $60 million.

Campbell, the No. 2 prospect in Boston's system according to MLB Pipeline, made his MLB debut earlier this season after winning a spot on the 26-player roster out of spring training.

The 22-year-old is slashing .375/.500/.688 with one home run and two RBI in his five games.

Campbell hit .330 with 20 homers and 77 RBI in 115 games last season spread out across three minor league levels.

The Red Sox enter play Wednesday last in the American League East at 1-4.