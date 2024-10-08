Boston Red Sox legend Luis Tiant has died at the age of 83, Major League Baseball announced Tuesday.

A three-time All-Star and two-time ERA title winner, Tiant pitched 19 seasons in the big leagues from 1964 to 1982.

Known for his trademark windup and delivery, Tiant began his career with Cleveland and pitched as both a starter and reliever for six seasons. After spending the 1970 campaign with the Minnesota Twins, Tiant moved onto Boston, where he established himself as one of the American League’s best starting pitchers.

Hailing from Marianao, Cuba, Tiant led the AL in ERA in 1972 and went on to start a total of 209 games for the Red Sox in the years after, highlighted by his outstanding performance in the 1975 World Series. Facing the Cincinnati Reds, Tiant started three of the seven games and went the distance twice, winning Games 1 and 4 in an eventual 4-3 series loss.

Tiant joined the Yankees in 1979 and had stints with the Pittsburgh Pirates and California Angels to finish out his career.

All in all, Tiant owns a career record of 229-172 with a 3.30 ERA in 3486.1 innings pitched.