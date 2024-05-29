BALTIMORE (AP) — The Boston Red Sox put outfielder Tyler O'Neill on the 10-day injured list with right knee inflammation before Wednesday night's game at Baltimore.

The move was retroactive to Sunday, the day after O'Neill left a game against Milwaukee with knee soreness.

O'Neill is hitting .236 with a team-high 11 home runs and 17 RBIs on the season. The Red Sox acquired him in an offseason trade with St. Louis.

To fill O'Neill's spot on the active roster, Boston recalled infielder Enmanuel Valdez from Triple-A Worcester. Valdez has hit .156 in 28 games for the Red Sox this season.

