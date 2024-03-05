Boston Red Sox starter Lucas Giolito could miss the entire 2024 season with his new club.

Brutal news: Initial imaging showed Boston Red Sox starter Lucas Giolito likely has a partially torn UCL and flexor strain and could miss the 2024 season, league sources tell ESPN. Giolito, who signed a two-year deal with Boston, may need surgery to repair the right-elbow damage. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 5, 2024

ESPN's Jeff Passan reports the 29-year-old righty incurred a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament and flexor strain and could need surgery on his throwing elbow.

A native of Burbank, CA, Giolito signed a two-year, $38.5 million deal with the team this past offseason.

Giolito pitched for three teams in 2023, starting his season with the Chicago White Sox before being traded to the Los Angeles Angels and finally claimed off waivers by the Cleveland Guardians.

In a combined 33 starts, he was 8-15 with a 4.88 earned run average and 1.313 WHIP over 184.1 innings pitched. He walked 73 batters and struck out 204.

Originally drafted by the Washington Nationals with the 16th overall selection of the 2012 MLB Amateur Draft, Giolito was set to enter his ninth big league season.