Roman Anthony will be patrolling the Fenway outfield for the long haul.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reports the Boston Red Sox are finalizing an eight-year, $130 million extension with the rookie outfielder.

The deal is pending a physical and includes a club option. When finalized, it will keep Anthony under team control through 2034. With escalators, the deal can reach a maximum value of $230 million.

A native of West Palm Beach, FL, Anthony was a second-round pick of the team in the 2022 MLB Amateur Draft.

He made his big league debut on June 9.

Through 46 games, the 21-year-old Anthony is batting .283 with 45 hits, two home runs, 19 runs batted in and an OPS of .828 in 159 at-bats.

Anthony has helped the resurgent Red Sox move up to second in the American League East and in possession of the first AL wild-card spot at 64-51.