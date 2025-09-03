Boston Red Sox outfielder Roman Anthony could miss significant time after suffering an oblique strain, manager Alex Cora told WEEI on Wednesday.

Anthony left the Red Sox's 11-7 victory over the Cleveland Guardians in the fourth inning on Tuesday after sustaining the injury during his at bat.

The 21-year-old rookie was seen grabbing his back after the at bat before heading into the clubhouse and eventually was sent out for an MRI.

Cora added that an injury like Anthony's usually takes around 4-to-6 weeks to fully recover.

Anthony was Major League Baseball's top prospect entering the 2025 campaign and was called up by the Red Sox on June 9.

The 6-foot-3 outfielder is hitting .292 this season with eight home runs and 32 RBIs in 257 at bats.

Boston signed Anthony to an eight-year, $130 million contract extension on Aug. 6.

The Red Sox sit third in the American League East with 78-62 record and a 2.5 games behind the Toronto Blue Jays for the division lead.