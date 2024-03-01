The Boston Red Sox have signed veteran first baseman C.J. Cron to a minor-league deal, according to MassLive's Chris Cotillo.

The 34-year-old split last season between the Colorado Rockies and Los Angeles Angels, slashing .248/.295/.434 with 12 home runs and 37 RBI in 71 games combined. Colorado traded Cron to the Angels along with outfielder Randal Grichuk in exchange for two minor-leaguers on July 30.

An All-Star with the Rockies in 2022, Cron played his first four seasons with the Angels from 2014 to 2017 before having three separate one-year stints with the Tampa Bay Rays, Minnesota Twins and Detroit Tigers. He then signed with the Rockies as a free agent in February of 2021.

He is a career .260 hitter with 187 home runs in 1,049 big league games.