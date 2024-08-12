The Boston Red Sox have suspended outfielder Jarren Duran two games for directing an anti-gay slur towards a fan.

He will begin serving his suspension on Monday night against the Texas Rangers.

Duran, 27, issued an apology after Sunday's 10-2 loss to the Houston Astros.

"During tonight's game I used a truly horrific word when responding to a fan," Duran said. "I feel awful knowing how many people I offended and disappointed. I apologize to the entire Red Sox organization, but more importantly to the LGBTQ community. Our young fans are supposed to be able to look up to me as a role model, but tonight I fell far short of that responsibility. I will use this opportunity to educate myself and my teammates and to grow as a person."

An All-Star this season, Duran is batting .291 with a league-leading 36 doubles and 13 triples, 14 home runs, 58 runs batted in and an OPS of .853.