BOSTON (AP) — Red Sox outfielder Roman Anthony, the top-rated prospect in all of baseball, hit a two-run double on Tuesday night in Boston's game against Tampa Bay for his first career base hit.

A day after going hitless with an RBI groundout in his major league debut, Anthony came up with runners on second and third in the first inning and drove the ball to left to give the Red Sox a 2-0 lead.

The 21-year-old second-round draft pick went viral over the weekend when he hit a 497-foot grand slam in Triple-A Worcester. He batted .288 with 10 homers and 29 RBIs in 58 games for the WooSox this season.

Anthony's call-up on Monday was so sudden his parents didn't have time to make the trip from Florida, but they were at Fenway Park on Tuesday night to see his second game.

