The Boston Red Sox and free agent right-hander Walker Buehler have agreed to a one-year, $21.05 million deal, according to multiple reports.

Buehler was the No. 18 player on TSN's Top 75 MLB Free Agents list released in November.

The 30-year-old struggled last season, going 1-6 with a 5.38 ERA during 16 regular season starts for the Los Angeles Dodgers. However, Buehler did not allow a run in his final three postseason appearances and recorded the final outs of their Game 5 victory over the New York Yankees to lock up his second World Series title with L.A.

He made his big league debut for the Dodgers in 2017 and has pitched all seven of his big league seasons with the team. He's missed time each of the last three seasons with injuries, including the entire 2023 season.

In 131 regular season appearances -- 122 of them starts -- Buehler owns a 47-22 record with a 3.27 ERA and 754 strikeouts in 713.4 total innings pitched.