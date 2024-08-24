If the last two months were expected to be a tryout for the Toronto Blue Jays starting rotation in 2025 for Bowden Francis, the righty is passing the test with flying colours.

Francis capped off a dominant stretch of starts by throwing eight no-hit innings against the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday.

The 28-year-old came out to try to finish only the second no-hitter in Blue Jays history, but surrendered a solo home run to Taylor Ward to lead off the ninth, and was promptly removed from the game at 117 pitches thrown.

Francis rejoined the starting rotation on August 7 against the Baltimore Orioles after spending most of the summer pitching out of the bullpen, and the results have been everything the Blue Jays could hope for.

In four starts in August, Francis has thrown 27 innings, allowing just four runs while striking out 34 and allowing four walks.

Francis earned AL Player of the Week honours a week ago, after compiling a 0.64 earned-run average in 14 innings across two starts.

Over the four-game stretch, Francis holds an ERA of 1.33, which has dropped his ERA on the season to a very respectable 4.02.