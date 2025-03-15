JUPITER - Blue Jays starter Bowden Francis gave up three earned runs over 3 2/3 innings in Toronto's 9-5 pre-season loss to the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday.

Francis, a favourite to land the fifth spot in Toronto's starting rotation, allowed seven hits and had five strikeouts.

The Cardinals (9-11) outhit the Blue Jays 16-10.

Brendon Little (1-1) absorbed the loss for Toronto (12-8).

Andre Pallante (2-0) worked five innings for the victory.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 15, 2025.