ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Bowden Francis pitched seven dominant innings and Will Wagner got hits in the first three at-bats of his major league debut as the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Los Angeles Angels 4-2 on Monday night.

Leo Jiménez launched his first career home run and the last-place Blue Jays won the opener of a six-game trip after losing four of their previous five road games.

Mickey Moniak and Jo Adell homered for the Angels, who lost for the third time in four games after earning a series win on the road against the New York Yankees.

Wagner, the son of former All-Star closer Billy Wagner, hit the first pitch he saw into right-center field for a second-inning double.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Spencer Horwitz delivered back-to-back doubles in the third to open the scoring. Wagner singled with two outs for his first career RBI and a 2-0 lead.

Jiménez followed with a two-run shot to center field, his first homer in 30 games since making his big league debut July 4.

In his third at-bat, Wagner rolled a single into right field in the fifth. All three hits to begin his career came against right-hander Davis Daniel (1-4), who gave up four runs and eight hits in five innings with two walks and five strikeouts.

Wagner became the fourth player in Blue Jays history to have three hits in his major league debut. He finally made his first out on a fly to center in the seventh.

The only hit Francis (5-3) gave up was Moniak’s solo homer in the third. He was otherwise untouchable, with no walks and a career-high eight strikeouts. The right-hander retired his first seven batters and then his last 14.

Chad Green gave up a home run to Adell in the ninth before earning his 12th save.

Billy Wagner was in attendance while on a whirlwind adventure that first had him at Triple-A Buffalo over the weekend to watch his son play. After flying home to Virginia on Sunday, he learned of his son’s promotion and boarded a plane for California.

The Blue Jays acquired the younger Wagner in the July 29 trade that sent left-hander Yusei Kikuchi to the Houston Astros, where his father spent nine seasons.

“When I was at Houston, in big league camp, we had (Alex) Bregman, (Jeremy) Peña and (Jose) Altuve and I would talk to them every day,” Will Wagner said. “And I was like, ‘These guys are going to be Hall of Famers.’ Now I’m here and I have (Guerrero) and Bo (Bichette) to talk to, too. And there is a mix of guys who are younger that I can fit in with, too. So I’m excited.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: Bichette returned to Florida to continue his rehab from a right calf strain and could begin baseball activity by next week. ... RHP Jordan Romano (elbow) also returned to Florida and is close to beginning a light throwing program.

Angels: C Logan O’Hoppe exited after six innings with right knee soreness and was replaced by Matt Thaiss. O’Hoppe left not long after he threw out Steward Berroa, who was trying to steal second base in the top of the sixth.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays: RHP Kevin Gausman (10-8, 4.42 ERA) has reached double digits in wins over four consecutive seasons and six times total.

Angels: RHP Carson Fulmer (0-2, 3.74) has made five starts this season, with a 3.60 ERA in those outings.

