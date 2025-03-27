Brampton, Ont.'s Zach Pop was one of three right-handed pitchers designated for assignment by the Toronto Blue Jays ahead of Thursday's Opening Day game with the Baltimore Orioles.

The team finalized its roster for the season with a flurry of moves.

Tommy Nance and Nick Robertson were also DFAed with righties Erik Swanson and Ryan Burr placed on the 15-day injured list.

Elsewhere, the team selected the contracts of outfielders Alan Roden and Myles Straw, as well as righty Jacob Barnes.

Gold Glove OF Daulton Varsho was placed on the 10-day IL.

Pop, 28, was acquired by the team in a 2022 deal with the Miami Marlins. He appeared in 90 games over parts of three seasons with the Jays, going 5-5 with a 4.89 earned run average and WHIP of 1.247 over 81.0 innings pitched.

A product of Kentucky, Pop has appeared in 158 career games over four seasons with the Jays and Marlins.

Nance, 34, made 20 appearances for the Jays in 2024. He was 0-3 with a 4.09 ERA and 1.227 WHIP over 22.0 IP. He previously spent time with the Marlins and Chicago Cubs, appearing in 82 games over three seasons.

Robertson, 26, made a single appearance for the Jays in 2024. He has 27 games of big-league experience over two seasons with the Jays, St. Louis Cardinals, Los Angeles Dodgers and Boston Red Sox.