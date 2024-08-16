NEW YORK (AP) — Brandon Nimmo broke out of his slump with a three-run homer and Jeff McNeil launched a two-run shot, powering the New York Mets to a 7-3 win over the Miami Marlins on Friday night.

McNeil and Nimmo both went deep in a six-run fourth that included an RBI triple by Francisco Lindor. Sean Manaea (9-5) pitched seven effective innings for his third victory in four starts.

Nimmo’s 390-foot line drive into the second deck in right field ended an 0-for-17 skid and was his first home run since July 10.

“I’m not doing very well and obviously, the worse you do, the less comfortable you feel,” Nimmo said. “But today’s a step in the right direction.”

The 31-year-old outfielder, who missed Thursday’s 7-6 loss to Oakland with a stomach virus, hit just .139 (15 for 108) with four extra-base hits and 37 strikeouts between homers.

“Maybe I got some of those demons out of me with being sick,” Nimmo said. “I don’t know, but it felt good to help out tonight.”

The shot capped a six-run outburst for the Mets, who began the day two games behind Atlanta for the third NL wild card. McNeil connected for a go-ahead homer and Lindor delivered an RBI triple earlier in the inning against starter Roddery Muñoz (2-7).

McNeil, who led the majors with a .326 average in 2022 but hit just .216 in the first half this season, is batting .318 with seven homers and 16 RBIs since the All-Star break.

“When he gets in a strong position and with conviction, he’s a pretty good hitter,” Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said.

Jesse Winker also singled in the fourth for the Mets, who hadn’t hit for the cycle in an inning since July 6, 2023, against Arizona.

“It’s just tough to come back after that six-run fourth,” Marlins manager Skip Schumaker said.

J.D. Martinez opened the scoring for the Mets on Fireworks Night at Citi Field with a first-inning RBI single.

Manaea, who allowed three runs and five hits, clapped into his glove in acknowledgement of a standing ovation from the crowd of 32,311 following a 1-2-3 seventh.

“To be able to have a good outing in front of the home crowd is incredible,” he said.

The left-hander has lasted seven innings in three of his past four starts after doing so just twice in his first 20 starts.

Derek Hill had an RBI double for the Marlins, and Jake Burger stayed hot with a fifth-inning homer. Burger has seven homers while hitting .438 during an eight-game hitting streak.

“Burger’s on a heater,” Schumaker said. “Just an incredible run that he’s on.”

Muñoz gave up five runs (four earned) in 3 1/3 innings. He allowed just one run over 11 innings in his first two starts against the Mets.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: C Nick Fortes (right quad) was activated from the 10-day injured list but didn’t play. C Jhonny Perada was optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville. … RHP Anthony Bender (shoulder impingement) was placed on the 15-day injured list Thursday, retroactive to Monday. Schumaker said he was hopeful Bender could return as soon as he’s eligible. To replace Bender on the roster, RHP Emmanuel Ramírez was recalled from Jacksonville.

Mets: OF Starling Marte (right knee) went 0 for 3 with a sacrifice fly while playing nine innings for a second straight game at Triple-A Syracuse. Marte is scheduled to return to New York on Saturday and could be activated as soon as Sunday. … RHP Dedniel Núñez (right pronator strain) threw 20 pitches of live batting practice and could begin a rehab assignment early next week.

UP NEXT

The three-game series continues Saturday, when Marlins RHP Max Meyer (3-2, 5.20 ERA) is scheduled to pitch against RHP Luis Severino (7-6, 4.17).

